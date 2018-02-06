KV Kusumunda Teaching, Non Teaching Staff Recruitment Details; Check Interview Dates Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Kusumunda, Korba, Chhattisgarh has announced recruitment for contractual posts of PGT, TGT, primary teachers, sports coach, nurse, doctor and counsellor.

Share EMAIL PRINT KV Recruitment 2018 For Teacher, Non Teacher Posts New Delhi: Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Kusumunda, Korba, Chhattisgarh has announced recruitment for contractual posts of PGT, TGT, primary teachers, sports coach, nurse, doctor and counsellor. Eligible candidates in the age group of 18-65 years are eligible for the recruitment. Interview will be held on 26, 27 and 28 February 2018 for the posts. Candidates shall have to download the application form available online at the official website of KV Kusumunda, fill it properly and carry it with them to the interview venue on the above mentioned dates. Candidates should also carry with them both original and photo copies of the certificates, as well.



Candidates must have postgraduate degree in the relevant subject with at least 50% for PGT. CTET qualified candidates are eligible for TGT and primary teacher posts. Class 12 pass candidates with 3 years nursing course and having one year of work experience are eligible for nurse post. Details of other posts can be found online.



Yesterday, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) had released admit card for the recruitment exam scheduled to be held in February 2018 for the posts of Librarian and other Non teaching staff. KVS had revamped the 2015 recruitment notification for 1017 posts. Application process for the same began in December 2017. Written exam will be held at 76 centres across the nation. The exam will continue till 26 February 2018.



