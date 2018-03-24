Job Opportunities At Karnataka State Road Transportation Corporation Karnataka State Road Transportation Corporation (KSRTC) has released official notification for Technical Assistant post. A total of 726 posts are open for recruitment.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT KSRTC Recruitment 2018 For Technical Assistant Post New Delhi: Karnataka State Road Transportation Corporation (KSRTC) has released official notification for Technical Assistant post. A total of 726 posts are open for recruitment. Interested candidates shall have to apply online at the official website of KSRTC. Details of the recruitment are available at ksrtcjobs.com. Candidates can apply till 25 April. Online registration for the post will begin on 5 April 2018.



