Kerala TET Answer Key Released. Check Here

Kerala TET answer key: Kerala TET or KTET answer key has been released. The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test or KTET or Kerala TET answer keys have been released on the official portal at keralapareekshabhavan.in. The Kerala Pareekshabhavan, the official body which conducts the teacher test, has released the KTET answer keys for the examinations held on February 15 and 16 this year. The answer keys have been released for all the KTET categories (1,2,3 and 4).

The candidates who had appeared for the KTET examination may submit their objections towards the Kerala TET answer keys using the model application form provided on the official website.

The objections towards the KTET answer keys can be submitted till March 17, 2020.

The forms can be submitted at the office of Kerala Pareekshabhavan to the address of Pareeksha Secretary, Pareekshabhavan, Poojappura, Thiruvananthapuram -12, by 5.00 pm in person or by post.

"Objections which are submitted late or not in the prescribed format will not be accepted," the Pareekshabhavan said in a statement.

The KTET result for the November examinations were released in January. KTET is an eligibility exam for teachers at lower primary, upper primary and high school level in Kerala.

The KTET selection will comprise of four categories.

While first three categories will be for teacher posts of lower primary, upper primary and high school classes, respectively; the last category will be for language teachers in Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu (up to Upper Primary level), Specialist teachers and Physical Education teachers (up to High School level).

