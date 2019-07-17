KTET Answer Key 2019 Released For June Exams. Check Here

KTET answer keys are available at ktet.kerala.gov.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Kerala TET answer keys have been released online. Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the answer keys of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (or Kerala TET or KTET) on its official website for for four categories. KTET 2019 June exam was held on June 22 and June 29. The Kerala TET exams are held in four categories; Category I, Category II, Category III and Category IV. Category I is in KTET is Lower Primary classes while Category II and Category IV are Upper Primary and Language teachers respectively. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the KTET answer keys for all the categories now. KTET answer keys are available at ktet.kerala.gov.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Objections towards KTET answer keys should be sent to the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan before July 18.

KTET answer key 2019: Check here

Check KTET answer key 2019 for exams held in June here:

KTET answer key Category 1

KTET answer key Category 2

KTET answer key Category 3

KTET answer key Category 4

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the official answer keys and can also raise objections to the same.

Candidates have to send their queries in the prescribed format released by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. The objection format includes the category of the exam, the subject, question paper code and the SET code. Candidates have to mention the answer key against which they wish to raise the objections, along with documents supporting the claim.

