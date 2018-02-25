Kerala SET 2018 Today; What's Next? Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET) 2018 was conducted today. Candidates can expect the answer keys next.

Share EMAIL PRINT Kerala SET 2018 Today; Answer Keys Will Be Released Soon New Delhi: Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET) 2018 was held today for 35 different subjects. Candidates can expect the answer keys soon. LBS Centre for Science and Technology Kerala will host the Kerala SET 2018 answer key on its official website. As per the official notification of SET 2018, answer keys will be released on 28 February 2018. The final answer key will be released after evaluating the challenges raised on the provisional answer keys. Kerala SET 2018 final result can be expected in the second or third week of March.



Last year, Kerala SET February 2017 exam was held on 12 February and the result was declared on 24 March.



The State Eligibility Test or SET is conducted by the state government for selection of candidates as Higher Secondary School Teachers in DHSE and Non-Vocational Teachers in VHSE. A candidate must pass in the Kerala SET in order to be appointed as Higher Secondary School Teacher in Kerala as per special rules in force.



The Kerala SET 2018 February test had two papers. While paper I comprised of questions to test general knowledge and teaching aptitude of candidates, paper II was subject-specific.



Candidates can download Kerala SET 2018 from the official website lbskerala.com as and when it is declared.



Click here for more



Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET) 2018 was held today for 35 different subjects. Candidates can expect the answer keys soon. LBS Centre for Science and Technology Kerala will host the Kerala SET 2018 answer key on its official website. As per the official notification of SET 2018, answer keys will be released on 28 February 2018. The final answer key will be released after evaluating the challenges raised on the provisional answer keys. Kerala SET 2018 final result can be expected in the second or third week of March.Last year, Kerala SET February 2017 exam was held on 12 February and the result was declared on 24 March.The State Eligibility Test or SET is conducted by the state government for selection of candidates as Higher Secondary School Teachers in DHSE and Non-Vocational Teachers in VHSE. A candidate must pass in the Kerala SET in order to be appointed as Higher Secondary School Teacher in Kerala as per special rules in force.The Kerala SET 2018 February test had two papers. While paper I comprised of questions to test general knowledge and teaching aptitude of candidates, paper II was subject-specific. Candidates can download Kerala SET 2018 from the official website lbskerala.com as and when it is declared.Click here for more Jobs News