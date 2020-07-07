Kerala Judicial Service Exam 2020: Apply Before July 22

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a preliminary examination and a main examination.

The Kerala Judicial Service Exam 2020 has been notified and registration process has begun for the exam. Candidates can apply for the exam at the official website of Kerala High Court. The registration needs to be done at different levels; the last date for completing the first level of registration is July 22.

A total of 47 vacancies will be filled either through direct recruitment or under 'recruitment by transfer' criteria. 7 NAC vacancies are also available.

For direct recruitment, law graduates are eligible. Applicants should not have completed 35 years of age as on the first day of January 2020.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a preliminary examination and a main examination. The main exam will comprise a written exam and interview.

The preliminary exam will consist of one paper of objective type screening test based on the syllabus having 100 multiple choice questions, each carrying two marks. The duration of the exam will be two and half hours. The exam will be held for shortlisting candidates for the main exam.

The main exam will have 4 papers, each carrying 100 marks. The exam will be of three hours duration.

Every person selected for appointment shall undergo training for a period of not less than one year extendable up to two years. The training will be conducted by the Kerala Judicial Academy, the exam notice reads.

