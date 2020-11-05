Sudhir Tripathi New Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Chairman

Sudhir Tripathi is the new Chairman of JSSC.

Former Jharkhand chief secretary and retired IAS officer Sudhir Tripathi has been appointed as the chairman of the state Staff Selection Commission, a CMO official said on Thursday.

The 1985 batch IAS officer was the chief secretary from February 8, 2018 till his retirement on March 31, 2019.

मुख्यमंत्री श्री @HemantSorenJMM

ने भारतीय प्रशासनिक सेवा के सेवानिवृत्त अधिकारी श्री सुधीर त्रिपाठी को झारखंड कर्मचारी चयन आयोग के नए अध्यक्ष नियुक्त करने से संबंधित प्रस्ताव को स्वीकृति दी है। 1985 बैच के अधिकारी श्री त्रिपाठी इससे पूर्व #JPSC के अध्यक्ष के पद पर थे। — Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand (@JharkhandCMO) November 4, 2020

He was further appointed as the chairman of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission on April 1, 2019.

He held the post till September 26 this year, he said.

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission comprises a chairman and two members.

IAS officer Prashant Kumar was holding the additional charge as the chairperson, while Surendra Kumar is one of the members and the other position remains vacant.

The chairman and members of the commission can holdtheir posts for a maximum of five years or till they reach theage of 65.

