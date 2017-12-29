Job Opportunities At JKSSB; Apply For 2154 Teacher Posts

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has invited application for recruitment of General Teacher, Science/Maths Teacher and Urdu Teacher for various District Cadres. A total of 2154 vacancies are open for recruitment in the School Education Department. Online applications can be submitted at ssbjk.in on or before 21 January 2018. Before applying online, candidates must go through the eligibility criteria and the selection process, thoroughly.General Teacher: 'Candidate is required to be holding Graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized University. Those possessing five years' integrated PG degree are also eligible to apply.'Science Teacher: 'Candidate is required to be holding Graduation degree with Physics or Chemistry or Mathematics or Zoology or Botany as one of the subjects in all the Semesters/ Years of the graduation, from a recognized University. Those possessing five years' integrated PG degree in one of these five subjects are also eligible to apply.'Urdu Teacher: 'Candidate is required to be holding Graduation degree with Urdu as one of the subjects in all the Semesters/ Years (as the case may be) of the graduation, from a recognized University. Those possessing five years' integrated PG degree in Urdu are also eligible to apply.'As of now, no exact date has been decided by the recruiting body for the CBT or OMR based exam. However candidates can expect the exam in mid or towards the end of March 2018.