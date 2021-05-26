Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) Declares Exam Result For Class IV Posts

JKSSB has released the result of exam held for selection to Class IV posts

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has declared the result of the exam held for selection to Class IV posts. The exam was held from February 27 to March 1. Candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the result of the official website of the Board.

JKSSB Result

"The tentative merit/result of the candidates for UT/Divisional/District cadre posts have been prepared, which can be viewed on the official website of J&K Services Selection Board," the Board has said in an official notification.

"The 18K Services Selection Board will prepare a shortlist of candidates based on the merit obtained by them and in accordance with the Rules governing the subject. The Schedule for Document Verification of shortlisted candidates shall be notified separately," it has added.

Candidates who wish to raise objection to the result can do so within a week. "Any candidate desirous of making representation with regard to position assigned to him/her in the tentative merit/Result sheet, may do so within a week through e-mail on official email address jkssbclass4result@gmail.com," the Board has said.

The recruitment is being held to fill 8,575 Class IV posts in various departments.

There will be no interview for selection. The merit obtained by the candidate in the written test will be considered for the final merit list.

