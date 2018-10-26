ITBP Notifies SI, Constable Recruitment

ITBP Recruitment 2018 For SI, Constable Posts

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has notified recruitment to Sub Inspector, Constable posts. The ITBP will begin the registration process for the recruitment on October 29, 2018 till November 27, 2018. Interested candidates can submit their applications at the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. While only male candidates can apply for SI (Hindi translator) post, both male and female candidates can apply for Constable (Telecom) posts. A total of 218 out 220 total number of vacancies are available for Constable (Telecom) posts.

Graduate from a recognised university with Hindi as one of the main subject and English as an elective subject and working knowledge of computer application are eligible to apply for SI (Hindi translator). The upper age limit is 30 years.

Class 10 pass candidates between 18-23 years are eligible to apply for Constable (Telecom) post. Candidates with Diploma or Certificate Course from an Industrial Training Institute or any other recognized Institution can also apply for the post.

The upper age limit is relaxable for SC, ST, OBC, Ex-Servicemen and other categories of persons in accordance with the Governments orders on the subject.

On the other hand, ITBP is currently inviting applications for for recruitment to 85 vacancies in Constable (Animal Transport) post. The last date for submission of applications is November 13.

