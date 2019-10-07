Job Opportunities At ISRO Propulsion Complex

The last date for submission of application is October 14.

ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) located at Mahendragiri, Tirunelveli District, Tamil Nadu has invited applications for recruitment to Pharmacist, Hindi Typist, Technician, Draughtsman, Driver-cum-Operator, Fireman, Cook, Light Vehicle Driver, Scientific Assistant, Technical Assistant and Catering Supervisor posts.

Apply Online

The last date for submission of application is October 14.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and/ or skill test. "The Skill test will be conducted purely on 'go-no-go' basis and marks obtained in the Skill Test shall not be considered for final selection. The candidate has to obtain a minimum of 60% of marks in the Skill Test to qualify in the Skill Test," reads the notice.

Candidates have to submit the signed acknowledgement and ISRO copy of personalised fee payment challan. The acknowledgement and the challan must reach the authorities by October 21.

Meanwhile, the registration option for scientist/ engineer recruitment in ISRO would end on October 14. Candidates with B.E. or BTech in civil, electrical, refrigeration and A/C and architecture disciplines are eligible for the recruitment. A total of 21 vacancies have been announced by ISRO for recruitment. Applicants must have secured 65% in aggregate or CGPA of 6.84 out 10 in the qualifying exam.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.