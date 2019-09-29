ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment Begins

Candidates can apply for the post latest by October 14 at isro.gov.in.

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has invited application for recruitment of Scientist/ Engineers. Candidates with B.E. or BTech in civil, electrical, refrigeration and A/C and architecture disciplines are eligible for the recruitment. A total of 21 vacancies have been announced by ISRO for recruitment.

Applicants must have secured 65% in aggregate or CGPA of 6.84 out 10 in the qualifying exam.

ISRO would conduct written test for selecting candidates on January 12 at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram.

Through the written test, ISRO would screen candidates for the interview. Candidates who score more than 60% in the interview will be eligible for consideration for empanelment in the selection panel, in the order of merit.

"The candidates registered under National Career Services (NCS) portal and fulfilling the eligibility conditions may apply duly following the procedure stated," reads the job notice. "Candidates who are employed under Central/State Government, Public Sector Undertakings or Autonomous Bodies, etc. have to submit 'No Objection Certificate' from the employer," it adds. Details in this regard can be found from the job notification.

The recruitment is for the Civil Engineering Programme Office (CEPO) at Bangalore and Construction and Maintenance Division (CMDs) located at various ISRO Centres/Units. These are responsible for planning, design, construction and maintenance of all ground based structures, buildings and associated utilities to cater to the space programme.

