Indian Navy Declares Results For Artificer Apprentice, SSR August 2019 Batch

Indian Navy SSR Results Declared: Know How To Check

Indian Navy has declared results for for the common exam for Senior Secondary recruits (SSR) and Artificer Apprentice. Candidates who took the exam in February can check their result online. The official website is slow right now. Candidates are suggested to wait for a while and retry later. The results for matric recruits October 2019 will be announced on March 15.

Indian Navy Results: How to download?

Step 1 : Go to official website for Indian Navy Recruitment: www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Step 2 : Click on the login link on the home page

Step 3 : In the new window, enter the details asked

Step 4 : Submit the details and download the Indian Navy SSR, AA, MR results

Meanwhile, online registration for Civil Entrance Test for the group 'C' post of Tradesman Mate at various Commands is open now. A total of 554 vacancies have been announced for the same at Headquarters Eastern Naval Command Visakhapatnam, Headquarters Western Naval Command Mumbai and Headquarters Southern Naval Command Kochi.

"Selected candidates normally will have to serve in the Units under administrative control of respective Commands, however they can be posted anywhere in India, in Naval units / formations as per administrative requirement," reads the official notice.

