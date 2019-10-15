Indian Navy declares result for Senior Secondary Recruits, Artificer Apprentices

Indian Navy has declared the result of the entrance test held for selection of Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), Artificer Apprentice (AA). The combined exam, Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET), was held in September for selection of SSRs, AAs and Matric Recruits (MR).

Check Result

Candidates can check the result on the official website of Indian Navy. The website is experiencing technical issues and has not been responding since morning. Candidates are suggested to wait for a while before retrying.

The result can be checked at the candidate login link. Individual email address and password is required to login to the portal.

Meanwhile the newly introduced Officer entry test was held on September 15. The results are awaited. Indian Navy has introduced INET (Indian Navy Entrance Test) for Officer Entry from this year. Under this scheme graduates are eligible for recruitment as Officers with Indian Navy.

The INET officer entry exam was held along with Combined Defence Services exam, University Entry Scheme and National Defence Academy and Naval Academy exam. Two of these exams-- Combined Defence Services exam, National Defence Academy and Naval Academy exam-are conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). While UPSC conducts the written exam, the interviews are conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB).

