Indian Navy Admit Card Release Postponed Again; Now On This Date

Indian Navy has again postponed release of admit card for SSR, AA, MR recruitment

Indian Navy has yet again postponed the release of admit cards for the common exams scheduled for the SSR, MR and AA recruitment of 146 batches scheduled to begin from August 2019. Earlier the admit cards were scheduled to be released on February 11, 2019 but was postponed and the new date assigned to admit card release was February 15, 2019.

Indian Navy will now release Admit cards for AA/ SSR/ MR recruitment on February 18, 2019. The admit cards would be available on candidate's dashboard which will be accessible through the login created at the time of the application.

The Indian Navy SSR admit card, Indian Navy MR admit card and Indian Navy AA admit card will be released on the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The Indian Navy had announced recruitment for 3,400 Sailor vacancies recently for Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), Artificer Apprentice (AA) or Matric Recruits (MR).

A related notice regarding the Indian Navy recruitment also said "A common examination will be conducted for SSR Aug 2019 & AA-146 batches".

Online exam for AA, SSR (August 2019 batches) and MR (October 2019 batch) will be conducted from February 23 to February 28, 2019.

Indian Navy Admit Card: How to download?

tep 1 : Go to official website for Indian Navy Recruitment: www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Step 2 : Click on the recruitment link visible under the 'Current Events' tab.

Step 3 : In the new window, click on the admit card link.

Step 4 : Enter your details and download your admit card link.

