Indian Navy Admit Card Today For SSR, AA, MR Recruitment Exam

Indian Navy admit card for SSR, AA, and MR

Indian Navy Admit Card: Indian Navy admit card for the common exam for SSA, and AA recruitment and for MR recruitment exam will be released today. Candidates who had applied for the Indian Navy Recruitment 2019 will be able to download their admit cards from dashboard after logging into the official Indian Navy website. Earlier the admit cards were scheduled to be released on February 11, 2019 which was postponed to February 15, 2019 and was further postponed to February 18, 2019.

It seems there will not be any more delay from the Indian Navy's side in releasing the admit cards for the recruitment exam.

A common examination will be conducted for SSR August 2019 and AA-146 batches. The AA/SSR August 2019 Exam will be conducted from February 26 - 28, 2019.

The examination for MR October 2019 examination will be conducted from February 23- 25, 2019.

Indian Navy Admit Card: How to download?

Indian Navy will conduct AA/SSR and MR examination in the upcoming week of February

Step 1 : Go to official website for Indian Navy Recruitment: www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Step 2 : Click on the recruitment link visible under the 'Current Events' tab.

Step 3 : In the new window, click on the admit card link.

Step 4 : Enter your details and download your admit card link.

The Indian Navy had announced recruitment for 3,400 Sailor vacancies recently for Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), Artificer Apprentice (AA) or Matric Recruits (MR).

