Indian Navy Sailor's Entry (AA, SSR) Exam Admit Card Released

Indian Navy has released admit cards for sailor's entry exam

Indian Navy has released the admit card for the sailor entry exam for selection of 500 Artificer Apprentice (AA) and 2,000 Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR). The admit cards are available on the official website of the Indian Navy.

"Written Examination and PFT Call-up Letters for AA / SSR Aug 2021 Batch available for download. Kindly login to Application Dashboard," candidates have been informed.

Selection will be through a written exam, physical test and medical test. The written exam will comprise four sections-- English, Science, Mathematics and General Knowledge. The total duration of the exam will be 60 minutes. There will be sectional cut off in the written exam. The candidates are required to pass in all sections and in aggregate.

An Artificer Apprentice would work on steam powered machinery, diesel and gas turbines, guided missiles and other automatically controlled weapon, sensors avionic equipment, computers and highly advanced radio and electrical power systems. Selected candidates will undergo nine weeks' Basic Training at INS Chilka followed by professional training in the allotted trade at various Naval Training Establishments.

SSR's work could be operations of various equipment such as radars, sonars or communications or firing of weapons such as missiles, guns or rockets. Candidates selected will undergo 22 weeks Basic Training at INS Chilka followed by professional training in the allotted trade in various Naval Training Establishments.

The Indian Navy is currently inviting applications for SSC Officer Entry for Extended Naval Orientation Course. The last date for submission of online applications is June 26.

