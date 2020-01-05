Indian Coast Guard Announces Navik Recruitment For 12th Pass Candidates

Indian Coast Guard has announced Navik Recruitment for 10+2 pass candidates

Indian Coast Guard has announced Navik (General Duty) Entry for 12th pass candidates. The application process will begin online on January 26, 2020. The number of vacancies announced is 260.

An applicant must have passed 10+2 with Mathematics and Physics from a recognized education board with minimum 50 % aggregate marks. SC and ST category candidates are allowed a 5% relaxation in minimum cut off marks.

The applicant must be older than 18 years and younger than 22 years. SC and ST candidates will be given a relaxation of 5 years and OBC candidates will be given a 3 years relaxation on the upper age limit.

The application process will be held online on the official Coast Guard website. The last date to apply for the recruitment is February 2, 2020.

The selection process will include a written examination, and Physical Fitness Test (PFT). The written examination will be objective in nature and will generally cover subjects such as Maths, Physics, Basic Chemistry, Knowledge of English up to 12th standard, General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning etc.

Candidates who qualify in the written examination will be called for PFT.

The admit card for the written test will be available for download between February 15 and February 22, 2020.

