Indian Coast Guard Releases Admit Card For Navik (GD) Recruitment Exam

Indian Coast Guard Navik admit card has been released online

Indian Coast Guard has released the e-admit card for Navik (GD) 01/2020 batch. The Navik (GD) admit cards will remain available for download till September 23, 2019. The admit cards have been released after shortlisting candidates based on higher percentage of marks for a particular examination Centre. The candidates who have been shortlisted will appear in a written test.

Indian Coast Guard Navik Admit Card: How To Download?

Step one: Go to the following link: https://joinindiancoastguard.gov.in/reprint.aspx

Step two: First download the list of documents which are to be brought along with the admit card on the day of the exam.

Step three: Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step four: Submit and download your admit card.

Indian Coast Guard Navik (GD) Admit Card: Download Link

For candidates who do not meet the eligibility criteria, a 'Rejection Slip, giving the cause of rejection with the Application Number' will be displayed.

Candidates are required to bring three copies of their e-admit card with latest identical colour passport size photographs with Blue background (Not older than one month) pasted and signed at the bottom of application form against space provided for the signature.

Candidates are also required to bring some other documents (list here) without which they will not be allowed to enter the exam centre. The date of issue of these documents should be September 1, 2019 or any date prior to September 1, 2019.

