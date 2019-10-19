Indian Coast Guard Invites Application For Navik (10th Entry) Recruitment

Indian Coast Guard Navik (10th Entry): Apply online till November 8

Indian Coast Guard has invited application for recruitment to the post of Navik (Cook & Steward). This recruitment is for the class 10th pass candidates who have obtained minimum 50% marks. Applicants must be within 18-22 years of age. Online registration for the recruitment will be open from October 30 to November 8.

Cooks would be required to prepare food as per menu (both vegetarian and non-vegetarian including handling of meat products) and accounting of ration.

Stewards would be required to serve food in the Officer's messes as waiters, housekeeping, maintenance and accounting of funds, wine and stores handling, preparation of menu etc.

Candidates would also be allotted other duties for efficient running of the organisation.

The selection will be through written exam, physical fitness test and initial medical examination. The written examination will be of objective type, which will generally cover subjects Quantitative Aptitude, Mathematics, General Sciences, General English, General Awareness (Current Affairs & General Knowledge) and Reasoning (Verbal & Non-Verbal).

The physical fitness test will be held for those who qualify the written test.

"SC/ ST candidates, who are not employed by the Central/ State Government, will be reimbursed ordinary 2nd class fare by train/ government bus/ steamer charges as per central government regulations by the shortest route if the home station is beyond 30 kms from the place of testing, on production of original tickets," reads the job notice.

