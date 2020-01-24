Indian Army Invites Applications For SSC

A total of 189 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment.

Indian Army has invited applications for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC). "Unmarried male and unmarried female engineering graduates and also from Widows of Defence Personnel who died in harness," are eligible to apply for Indian Army SSC. The course will commence in October at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

"Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply," reads the exam notice. "Candidates studying in the final year of Engineering degree course should be able to submit proof of passing by 01 Oct 2020 and produce the Engineering Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu," it adds.

A total of 189 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. Candidates between 20-27 years of age as on October 1, 2020 are eligible to apply.

Selected candidates will be detailed for training at Officers Training Academy, Chennai and the duration of the training is 49 weeks.

"Selected candidates will be granted Short Service Commission on probation in the rank of Lt from the date of commencement of the course or the date of reporting at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu, whichever is later and will be entitled to full pay and allowances admissible to Lt during training period. Pay & allowances will be paid after successful completion of training," the notice also reads.

