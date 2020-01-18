Indian Army Invites Applications From Law Graduates For JAG Entry Scheme

Candidates can apply at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Law graduates can apply for the Indian Army's Judge Advocate General (JAG) Branch. Applications have been invited by Indian Army from unmarried law graduates for grant of Short Service Commission. Candidates must be between 21 to 27 years as on 1 July 2020. A total of 8 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. Online application process for the recruitment would close on February 13. Candidates can apply at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Notification

"Minimum 55% aggregate marks in LLB Degree (three years professional after graduation or five years after 10+2 examination). The candidates should be eligible for registration as an advocate with Bar Council of India/State. Candidate should be from a College/University recognized by Bar Council of India," reads the job notice released by the Indian Army on the educational qualification required for the job.

Selected candidates will be detailed Pre-Commission for training at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Chennai according to their position in the final order of merit, up to the number of available vacancies, subject to meeting all eligibility criteria, the notice also reads.

The duration of training at OTA, Chennai is 49 weeks. Candidates who successfully complete the Pre-Commission training will be awarded 'Post Graduate Diploma in Defence Management and Strategic Studies' by University of Madras.

An officer will be on probation for a period of 6 months from the date of receiving the commission.

