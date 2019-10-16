Indian Air Force's CASB Result 2019 Announced. Direct Link Here

CASB result can be accessed from the official website, airmenselection.cdac.in

CASB result 2019: Indian Air Force's Central Airmen Selection Board or CASB has released the Intake 02/2020 results today. According to an update released on the official website of CASB, result of online examination for Intake 02/2020 has been uploaded in candidates' login and the same can be accessed under 'view result' link on the login page. The update also said the CASB admit card for candidates shortlisted for phase-II is also available in their logins on the official portal. The CASB result can be accessed from the official website, airmenselection.cdac.in

The candidates are to carry the CASB admit card for Phase II and instructions provided along with them while arriving for Phase II testing.

Candidates reporting at Testing centres (ASCs) without Phase II CASB admit card will not be allowed to appear.

Indian Air Force CASB result 2019: Direct link

Candidates who are searching for their CASB result for Intake 02/2020 may download the same from the direct link provided here:

Indian Air Force CASB result 2019: How to download

Candidates may follow the steps given here to download their CASB result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the direct link given above

Step 2: Enter registration details and the captcha on the next page

Step 3: Click "Sign-in"

Step 4: Click on "View result" tab to check your results

