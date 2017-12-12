Indian Air Force AFCAT, STAR To Be Held Online; Registration 15 December Onwards

Indian Air Force has adopted online examination system for Officer cadre and Airmen cadre selection. The new system will be implemented from January 2018 for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) and Scheduled Test For Airmen Recruitment (STAR), online registration for which will begin on 15 December 2017. Indian Air Force in collaboration with Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) will henceforth conduct online examination for selection of Officers and Airmen cadres. 'The IAF is the first of the three services to take up IT-enabled online testing for induction in the Officers and Airmen cadres,' reads the official statement.Indian Air Force conducts AFCAT for officer cadre and STAR for airmen cadre. Every year, STAR is held at 14 centres and there are more than hundred centres for AFCAT. With lesser centres it was tough for aspirants to appear for the exam, and candidates had to travel to nearby States or UTs for the same. Geographical reach is a major constraint in the present examination system of Indian Air Force.With the new online exam system, there would be 760 exam centers nationwide. 'It will enable approximately four lakh candidates for Airmen selection and two lakh candidates for Officer's selection, to appear in the exam every six months.'Aspirants, can start registering for the forthcoming examination 15 December 2017, onwards. Details in this regard will be available on the official website, government published Employment News and in leading newspapers.