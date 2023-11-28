India Post Seeks Applications For 1,889 Posts Under Sports Quota, Salary Up To Rs 81,100

India Post Sports Quota Recruitment 2023: Individuals can apply at dopsportsrecruitment.cept.gov.in.

The India Post is currently accepting applications for various posts under the sports quota. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,899 positions in the organisation. The registration process was initiated by the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications, on November 10, 2023. The registration deadline is December 9, 2023. Interested individuals can apply by visiting the official website of DOPS Sports Recruitment at dopsportsrecruitment.cept.gov.in. The modification window is scheduled to open on December 10 and close on December 14, 2023.

Vacancy details:

Postal assistant: 598

Postman: 585

Multi-tasking staff: 570

Sorting assistant: 143

Mail guard: 3

Age limit:

The age limit for postal assistant, sorting assistant, postman, and mail guard is 18-27 years, while for multi-tasking staff, it is 18-25 years.

Salary range:

Postal assistant: Level 4 (Rs 25,500 - Rs 81,100)

Sorting assistant: Level 4 (Rs 25,500 - Rs 81,100)

Postman: Level 3 (Rs 21,700 - Rs 69,100)

Mail guard: Level 3 (Rs 21,100 - Rs 69,100)

Multi-tasking staff: Level 1 (Rs 18,000 - Rs 56,900)

India Post Sports Quota Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of DOPS Sports Recruitment at dopsportsrecruitment.cept.gov.in.

Select Application Stage 1 and provide the required details.

Proceed to the next step, Application Stage 2, and complete the necessary information.

Make the fee payment and submit the application.

Once submitted, download the confirmation page and retain a hard copy for future reference.

The application fee is Rs 100; however, women candidates, transgender candidates, and those belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) are exempted from fee payment. Fees can be paid online through UPI, net banking, credit/debit Cards, etc.