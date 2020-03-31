India Post: Recruitment Status Of GDS, Other Posts

Gramin Dak Sevak includes Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Post Master and Dak Sevak.

While recruitment activities have been put on hold in various government organisations due to COVID-19 outbreak, India Post has extended the deadline for one of its recruitment and is yet to give an update on others. Among the various posts for which India Post conducts recruitment throughout the year is Gramin Dak Sevak or GDS. Class 10 pass candidates are eligible for this post.

The Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment is still continuing and India Post has begun the second phase cycle of recruitment. On March 23, it announced GDS recruitment for Uttar Pradesh circle and the last date for submission of application is April 22. A total of 3951 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment.

Gramin Dak Sevak includes Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Post Master and Dak Sevak.

The recruitment announcement and result declaration for GDS posts takes place throughout the year. So far, the GDS result for West Bengal, Maharashtra and Assam are pending.

Result is under process, will be declared after the due process is completed. Exact date is not yet declared, India Post has said through this Twitter handle in response to the queries of candidates.

To another query the national postal network said the result procedure is being expedited. "Result will be declared after completion of due procedures which is being expedited. Kindly bear with us. Kindly visit the website https://appost.in/gdsonline/ for latest updates on results, it said in response to a candidate's query.

Another recruitment announced by India Post has also been extended. The deadline for receiving application for staff car driver in Mumbai and Goa region has been extended till May 4.

Click here for more Jobs News