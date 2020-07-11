India Post Announces Vacancies For Sportsperson In Gujarat Postal Circle

India post has announced vacancies for sportsperson in Gujarat Postal Circle

India Post has announced recruitment of Meritorious Sports persons in the Department of Post in the cadre of Post Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman, and Multi Tasking Staff for Gujarat Postal Circle. There are 144 vacancies available out of which 128 are for men and 16 are for women. The vacancies are available for 15 different sports. The application process has begun online and last date to apply is July 31, 2020.

Candidates would be selected on the basis of preference as laid out by the Department of Personnel and Training.

First preference will be given to candidates who have represented the country in an International competition with the clearance of the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Second preference will be given to candidates who have represented a State/Union Territory in the Senior or Junior Level National Championship or National Games and have won medals or position up to third place.

Third preference will be given to candidates who have represented a University in an Inter-University competition and have won medals or position up to third place in finals.

Fourth preference will be given to candidates who have represented the State Schools in the National Sports/Games for Schools and have won medals or positions up to third place.

Fifth preference will be given to candidates who have been awarded National Award in physical efficiency under National Physical Efficiency Drive.

Sixth preference will be given to candidates who have represented a State/Union Territory/University/State School Teams at State level, University level, and School level but could not win a medal or position.

For the post of Postal Assistant and Sorting Assistant, candidate must have passed 12th standard form a recognized board. For the post of Postman/ Mail Guard, the candidate should have passed 12th standard and should have studied local language (Gujarati) up to 10th standard. For the post of Multi Tasking Staff, the candidates should have passed class 10 exam and should have studied local language (Gujarati) up to 10th standard.

Upper age limit for Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, and Mail Guard is 27 years and for Multi Tasking Staff is 25 years. Upper age will be determined as on July 31, 2020. Candidates are advised to check recruitment advertisement for relaxation in upper age limit.

Click here for more Jobs News