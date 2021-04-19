IIT Roorkee Invites Applications To Fill Various Non-Teaching Posts

IIT Roorkee has invited applications to fill various non-teaching positions.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has invited applications to fill vacancies in various non-teaching posts. The application forms are available on the official website. Candidates can fill and submit the forms till May 11.

Vacancy Details

Junior Technical Superintendent: 1 post

Assistant Security Officer: 1 post

Coach: 6 posts

Junior Superintendent: 31 posts

Junior Superintendent (Raj Bhasha): 1 post

Pharmacist: 1 post

Junior Lab Assistant, Laboratory Services: 52 posts

Junior Assistant: 39 posts

Driver: 1 post

Finance Officer: 1 post

General Duty Medical Officer: 2 posts

Hindi Officer: 1 post

Assistant Sports Officer: 1 post

Senior Scientific Officer: 1 post

"The selected candidate may be posted to any campus of the Institute (main campus, Saharanpur campus, and greater Noida extension centre campus)," the IIT Roorkee has said.

Selection to group B and C posts will be done through two tier tests. The tier test will have objective type written test for screening and shortlisting. It will consist of English Language (basic knowledge), general awareness, logical reasoning, basic arithmetic and quantitative aptitude. The second tier test will be held for those candidates who have been shortlisted on the basis of the marks obtained in the first test. The second test will be a job-oriented written test and/ or typing test on computer, as applicable, corresponding to job description of corresponding posts. The final merit list will be based on the marks in the second test.

