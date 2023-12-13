IIT-Madras Placement 2023-24: 50% Of Students Secure Job Offers In Phase I, Average Package ₹19 Lakh

IIT-Madras Placement 2023-24 Phase 1: There was a substantial increase in hiring from the core sector.

In the first phase of the placement drive in December 2023 at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-Madras), 50 per cent of students secured job offers. According to a press release from the institute, there was a substantial increase in hiring from the core sector, including international offers for postgraduate students, compared to the previous year. The average package offered by companies in Phase I was over Rs 19 lakh.

More than 55 per cent of the placed students belonged to socially and economically challenging backgrounds, the release added.

The placement season for the Dual Degree and the Interdisciplinary Dual Degree (IDDD) courses in 2022-23 witnessed 1,612 offers from over 480 companies. The maximum package recorded was 1.31 lakh, while the average package was Rs 17 lakh.

IIT Madras has maintained its top position in the 'overall' category for the fifth consecutive year in the India Ranking 2023 released by the National Institutional Ranking Framework, Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

The institute offers multiple undergraduate and postgraduate courses such as BTech, MSc, MBA, MTech, MS, and PhD. Currently, students from 18 countries are enrolled here.