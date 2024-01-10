IIT Kharagpur Hiring For Faculty Positions, Salary Up To Rs 2.37 Lakh

IIT Kharagpur 2024 Faculty Recruitment: The age limit for the post of assistant professor is 35 years.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT-Kharagpur), is currently accepting applications for various faculty positions. The recruitment drive aims to fill vacant posts for professor, associate professor, and assistant professor positions. Interested and eligible individuals can apply for these roles through the official website. The deadline to submit applications is January 31, 2024.

IIT Kharagpur Faculty Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Qualifications required:

Candidates should possess a PhD with first class or its equivalent in the relevant branch, with a strong academic record. The PhD should have been awarded on or before the application deadline.

Qualifications for the Posts in Rajiv Gandhi School of Intellectual Property Law:

PhD with first class or its equivalent in Master of Laws (LLM) after Bachelor of Laws (LLB) with a strong academic record in specialisations like Tax Law, Competition Law, Labour and Industrial Law, Corporate Law, Family Law, Constitutional Law, Criminal Law, Banking and Financial Laws, and International Law.

IIT Kharagpur Faculty Recruitment 2024: Experience

Professor:

A minimum of 10 years of teaching/research/industrial experience, including at least 4 years at the associate professor level in reputed institutions such as IITs, IISc Bangalore, IIMs, NITIE Mumbai, and IISERs or equivalent.

Associate Professor:

A minimum of 6 years of teaching/research/industrial experience, with at least 3 years at the assistant professor or equivalent level in institutions like IITs, IISc Bangalore, IIMs, NITIE Mumbai, and IISERs or equivalent.

Assistant Professor Grade I:

At least 3 years of teaching/research/industrial experience, excluding the experience gained during PhD

Assistant Professor (Grade II):

Candidates with less than 3 years of experience may be appointed on a contractual basis. At the entry-level, they may be placed in Level 10 or Level 11 of Pay Matrix, depending on experience, and move to Level 12 after 3 years with satisfactory performance.

IIT Kharagpur Faculty Recruitment 2024: Salary details

Professor: Rs 2,37,542

Associate Professor: Rs 2,09,072

Assistant Professor (Grade I): Rs 1,53,446

Assistant Professor (Grade I in IITs, IISc Bangalore, IIMs, NITIE Mumbai, and IISERs) will move to Level 13A1 of Pay Matrix after 3 years.

IIT Kharagpur Faculty Recruitment 2024: Reservation

Reservation for SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PWD categories is applicable as per the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD)/Government of India rules.

Accommodation:

Suitable residential accommodation will be provided on the Institute's campus upon joining, following the rules.

Additional information: