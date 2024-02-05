IIT BHU Placement: 1,044 Students Offered Jobs, Top Package Rs 1.68 Crore

IIT BHU Placement 2023-24: Out of 1,044 placements, 310 students received offers under pre-placement.

In the ongoing campus placement drive for the academic session 2023-24 at the Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), 1,044 students have received job offers in the last two months. Of these, 11 students have received offer letters from international companies. However, out of the 1,044 placements, 310 students have received offers under pre-placement.

The placement drive at IIT BHU began on December 3, 2023. The highest package till February 1, 2024, was Rs 1.68 crore. This offer was given in the pre-placement. More than 200 domestic and international companies have come for placement. Interviews are still ongoing. So far, the highest domestic package is Rs. 1.68 crore, while Rs 77 lakh is the international offer.

The Training and Placement Cell, Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi, conducted its placement drive for the academic session 2023-24, which received 1044 offers till 1st February 2024, including 11 international offers. https://t.co/fuVb7v1Hwwpic.twitter.com/utpqd2ty4Y — IIT(BHU),Varanasi (@IITBHU_Varanasi) February 4, 2024

Top companies participating in the placement drive are OLA, Qualcomm, HSBC, Medianet, Grow, Navi, Securities Research, Oracle, Microsoft, Google, Cipla, TATA, Flipkart, Samsung, and Bharat Petroleum. The placement drive was conducted by the Training and Placement Cell. Over 200 domestic and international companies participated in the drive, which offered more than 350 roles. Engineering and technology roles saw the highest offers across the IT industry, the fintech space, and India's growing startup sector.

The BFSI sector also served as a significant recruiting industry where the students of IIT (BHU) got opportunities. There was also a surge in the number of offers in the Product Management and Management Consulting roles.