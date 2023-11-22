IIM Mumbai Invites Applications For Various Faculty Posts, Salary Up To Rs 2.20 Lakh

IIM Mumbai Recruitment 2023: Applications are being accepted through the faculty recruitment portal.

The Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai (IIM Mumbai) is currently accepting applications for various positions, including assistant professor, associate professor, and professor. The recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies in Analytics and Decision Science, Economics and Strategy, Finance and Accounting, OBHR, Entrepreneurship, Sustainability Management, Marketing Management, Operations and Supply Chain Management, and Manufacturing Management sections. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these positions by logging in at IIM Mumbai's faculty recruitment portal.

Applications are accepted throughout the year and will be processed periodically. The rolling advertisement will remain open until all positions are filled.

IIM Mumbai invites applications from SC/ST/OBC/EWS candidates for faculty positions: Check the notification here

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates applying for assistant professor (Grade I and II), associate professor, and professor positions must hold a PhD with First Class or an equivalent qualification in the relevant field/specialisation, accompanied by a consistently outstanding academic record.

Assistant professor (Grade II):

A PhD or equivalent in the relevant area with a strong academic background is required. While experience is preferable, it is not mandatory.

Candidates who have completed their viva voce with a provisional PhD award may also apply.

Preference will be given to candidates with publications in recognized journals.

Academic pay level:

The academic pay level for Assistant Professors is as follows:

Level 10: Rs 57,700 - Rs 98,200 with an entry basic pay of Rs 84,700.

Level 11: Rs 68,900 - Rs 1,17,200 with an entry basic pay of Rs 89,900.

Assistant professor (Grade I):

Academic pay level 12: Rs 1,01,500 - 1,67,400 with Entry Pay of Rs 1,01,500.

After 3 years of service in academic pay level 12, assistant professors move to academic pay level 13A1 (Rs 1,31,400 - Rs 2,04,700) while continuing to be designated as assistant professor.

Associate professor:

Academic pay level 13A2: Rs 1,39,600 - Rs 2,11,300 with Entry Pay of Rs 1,39,600.

Professor:

Academic pay level 14A: Rs 1,59,100 - Rs 2,20,200 with entry pay of Rs 1,59,100.

Promotion from assistant professor (Grade II) Level 10 to assistant professor (Grade II) Level 11 and subsequently to assistant professor (Grade I) Level 12 will adhere to the rules of IIM Mumbai. If a faculty member at academic grade pay level 10 or 11 fails to meet teaching and publication criteria during the probation period, their services may be terminated.

The age limit for assistant professors (Grade I) is 35 years. For associate professors, it is 45 years, and for professors, it is 50 years.

Selection process:

Shortlisting will consider the area of specialisation and the applied post/level. Eligible candidates will undergo a technical presentation followed by a personal interview as per the recommendations of the Screening Committee. Interviews may be conducted in various modes, including physical, online (MS Teams or WebEx), or offline, with prior information.

General instructions:

Applications must be submitted through the online portal.

Queries can be sent to facultyrecruitment@iimmumbai.ac.in.

Only applications through the online portal will be accepted.

Incomplete or incorrectly formatted applications will be rejected.

Access the detailed notification here