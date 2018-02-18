IIM Ahmedabad PGP-FABM 2018 Final Placement Concludes; Godrej Top Recruiter

'The substantial number of recruiters (national and international) and roles on offer reiterated the trust the industry places in the PGP-FABM Programme and its students,' said a statement from the institute.
With varied options ranging from MNCs to small and medium enterprises as well as upcoming start up firms; couple of students opted to undertake work in social and development sector.
On 10 February, the Institute began placement for PGP 2018 class. The cluster cohort placement process concluded on 16 February 2018.
On 19 February, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will deliver a lecture at IIM Ahmedabad. "The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) will have the pleasure of hosting the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, for a lecture on Monday, February 19," said the official statement.
