IIM Ahmedabad PGP-FABM 2018 Final Placement Concludes; Godrej Top Recruiter Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad completed final placement for Post-Graduate Programme in Food and Agribusiness Management (PGP-FABM) 2016-2018 students on 13 February.

Share EMAIL PRINT IIM Ahmedabad PGP-FABM Final Placement Concludes; Godrej, PI Industries Among Top Recruiters New Delhi: Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad completed final placement for Post-Graduate Programme in Food and Agribusiness Management (PGP-FABM) 2016-2018 students on 13 February. A total of 24 companies participated including ADM, TGI, Pioneering Ventures and General Mills; the placement season also witnessed first time recruiters like Jain Irrigation, KPMG, Grofers, ITC Agri, Walmart, Livlush and Basix. While Godrej Group of Companies recruited eight students out of the total 46 who had participated, PI industries was the second highest recruiter by hiring 5 students.



'The substantial number of recruiters (national and international) and roles on offer reiterated the trust the industry places in the PGP-FABM Programme and its students,' said a statement from the institute.



With varied options ranging from MNCs to small and medium enterprises as well as upcoming start up firms; couple of students opted to undertake work in social and development sector.

On 10 February, the Institute began placement for PGP 2018 class. The cluster cohort placement process concluded on 16 February 2018.





On 19 February,



Click here for more



Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad completed final placement for Post-Graduate Programme in Food and Agribusiness Management (PGP-FABM) 2016-2018 students on 13 February. A total of 24 companies participated including ADM, TGI, Pioneering Ventures and General Mills; the placement season also witnessed first time recruiters like Jain Irrigation, KPMG, Grofers, ITC Agri, Walmart, Livlush and Basix. While Godrej Group of Companies recruited eight students out of the total 46 who had participated, PI industries was the second highest recruiter by hiring 5 students.'The substantial number of recruiters (national and international) and roles on offer reiterated the trust the industry places in the PGP-FABM Programme and its students,' said a statement from the institute.With varied options ranging from MNCs to small and medium enterprises as well as upcoming start up firms; couple of students opted to undertake work in social and development sector.On 10 February, the Institute began placement for PGP 2018 class. The cluster cohort placement process concluded on 16 February 2018.On 19 February, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will deliver a lecture at IIM Ahmedabad . "The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) will have the pleasure of hosting the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, for a lecture on Monday, February 19," said the official statement.Click here for more Education News