ICAR NET (II) Result Out

ICAR NET (II) Result Declared: Know How To Check

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has announced the results of the National Eligibility Test (NET). The ICAR NET was held on December 27-31. "Candidates can download their result from the link available on ASRB/ICAR/DARE's websites using their Roll no. and Date of Birth (as entered at the time of Online application form submission)," reads the official notification released by ICAR.

ICAR NET Result

The result is also available on the official websites of ASRB/ ICAR/ DARE's websites.

A total of 7771 candidates had qualified in the ICAR NET (I) 2018 which was held in April.

This is a qualifying exam for determining the eligibility of a candidate for Lecturer/ Assistant Professor in the State Agricultural Universities and other Agricultural Universities and is conducted by the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board. Candidates who qualify ICAR NET will receive a certificate and thereafter they can apply against the vacancies notified by the respective universities.

