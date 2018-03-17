Indian Air Force To Recruit For Group 'C' Civilian Posts; Class 10 Pass Eligible

Indian Air Force (IAF) has notified recruitment to Group 'C' Civilian posts for Headquarters South Western Air Command. Class 10 pass candidates in the age group of 18-25 years are eligible for the recruitment.

New Delhi:  Indian Air Force (IAF) has notified recruitment to Group 'C' Civilian posts for Headquarters South Western Air Command. Class 10 pass candidates in the age group of 18-25 years are eligible for the recruitment. However for Lower Division Clerk post, 10+2 qualification is a mandatory requirement. Vacancies are available for Multi Tasking Staff, House Keeping Staff, Mess Staff, Laundryman, Cook, Carpenter, Painter, Vulcanier and Clerk. A total of 54 vacancies are open for recruitment. Candidates should note that applications shall have to be submitted through offline mode.

Interested candidates shall have to submit their applications in the prescribed format and send it to the respective Air Force Station against which they are applying. Application forms can be filled in English or Hindi.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and skill/ physical test. The written test will comprise of general intelligence and reasoning, numerical aptitude, general English and general awareness. The question paper will be bilingual (English/ Hindi).

Additional Details
  • For Multi Tasking Staff candidates with one year of experience as Lascar will be preferred
  • For Mess Staff candidates with one year of experience as Waiter for Washer up will be preferred
  • For Laundryman post, candidates with one year of experience as a Dhobi will be preferred
  • For Cook post, candidates with Diploma in catering and one year work experience are also eligible to apply
  • For carpenter post, candidates with ITI in Carpenter trade are eligible. Ex-Servicemen in the carpenter rigger trade can also apply.
  • For painter post, candidates with ITI in painter trade are eligible. Ex-Servicemen in the carpenter rigger trade can also apply.
  • For Lower Division clerk, applicants need to have typing speed of 30 words per minute in English on manual typewriter.

