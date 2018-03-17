Indian Air Force To Recruit For Group 'C' Civilian Posts; Class 10 Pass Eligible

Interested candidates shall have to submit their applications in the prescribed format and send it to the respective Air Force Station against which they are applying. Application forms can be filled in English or Hindi.
Additional Details
- For Multi Tasking Staff candidates with one year of experience as Lascar will be preferred
- For Mess Staff candidates with one year of experience as Waiter for Washer up will be preferred
- For Laundryman post, candidates with one year of experience as a Dhobi will be preferred
- For Cook post, candidates with Diploma in catering and one year work experience are also eligible to apply
- For carpenter post, candidates with ITI in Carpenter trade are eligible. Ex-Servicemen in the carpenter rigger trade can also apply.
- For painter post, candidates with ITI in painter trade are eligible. Ex-Servicemen in the carpenter rigger trade can also apply.
- For Lower Division clerk, applicants need to have typing speed of 30 words per minute in English on manual typewriter.
