Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test In January, Registration Begins

HTET exam will be held in January, 2021. Registration has begun

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) will be held on January 2 and 3, 2021, the Board of Secondary Education, Haryana has notified. Registration for the exam can be done at the official website of the Board till December 4.

After the application process is over, the Board will allow candidates to edit their application forms. This facility will open from December 5 to December 8.

The exam will be held offline in pen and paper mode.

Admit cards for the exam will be available from December 23.

Candidates have to upload photograph, signature and thumb impression along with the application form. The photograph and signature should be in white background and have at least 60% visibility, the Board has said.

Validity of the score obtained in the HTET will be valid for seven years from the date of issuance.

There is no restriction in the number of attempts a candidate can take for the HTET certificate. Those who have already appeared in the exam can appear again to improve their score.

