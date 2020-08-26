HPSC Reschedules Assistant Engineer Main Exam

HPSC has rescheduled the main written exam for selection of Assistant Engineers.

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has rescheduled the main written exam for selection of Assistant Engineers. The exam which was earlier scheduled to begin on August 31 will now begin on September 1 and will continue till September 3. The Commission has notified about the change in exam dates through a notification which is available on its website.

The exam will be held at the multipurpose hall of Tau Devi Lal stadium, Sector 3 Panchkula.

"due to administrative reasons, the Commission has now decided to conduct said Examination at Multipurpose Hall of Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector - 3, Panchkula from 01.09.2020 to 03.09.2020," the HPSC has notified.

On September 1 there will be general ability test which will be held in a single session from 3 pm to 5 pm.

On September 2 and 3 conventional and objective papers related to Civil and Mechanical engineering will be held in two sessions, from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 3 pm to 5 pm.

After the exam is over, candidates can request the HPSC for rechecking the answer copies of the conventional paper. "Only rechecking of scripts of section II- conventional papers on a written request from a candidate, can be allowed on payment of fee of Rs 100/- (in the shape of Indian postal Orders) per script within thirty days from the date of dispatch of marks," the notice released by the HPSC says.

HPSC had notified to fill 29 posts of Assistant Engineer in 2015.

