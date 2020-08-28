HPSC To Release Admit Card For Assistant Engineer Main Exam Today

HPSC will release the admit card for the Assistant Engineer main exam today at 4 pm.

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will release the admit card for the Assistant Engineer main exam today at 4 pm. The exam will be held from September 1 to 3 at the multipurpose hall of Tau Devi Lal stadium, Sector 3 Panchkula.

On September 1, the HPSC will conduct general ability test. The test will be held in a single session from 3 pm to 5 pm.

On September 2 and September 3, exams will be held related to the subjects. Candidates will appear for conventional and objective papers on Civil and Mechanical engineering. The exam will be held in two sessions from 9.30 pm to 12.30 pm and 3pm to 5 pm.

After the exam, the HPSC will open facility for rechecking the answer copies of the conventional paper. "Only rechecking of scripts of section II- conventional papers on a written request from a candidate, can be allowed on payment of fee of Rs 100/- (in the shape of Indian postal Orders) per script within thirty days from the date of dispatch of marks," the HPSC has said in the exam notification.

This recruitment was notified in 2015 and through this exam HPSC will select and recommend candidates for filling 29 posts of Assistant Engineer.

