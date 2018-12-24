Himachal Pradesh State Eligibility Test (SET) Details Announced

Last date for online registration for the exam is January 10.

The State Eligibility Test (SET), for recruitment of Assistant Professors, in Himachal Pradesh will be held in 22 subjects at Shimla, Solan, Mandi, Dharamshala, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Nahan, Una, Kullu and Chamba. Official notification for the exam has been released online by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC). Last date for online registration for the exam is January 10.

As per the UGC guideline, top 6% of the total candidates who appear for the exam in both the papers and score minimum 40% marks in aggregate will be declared qualified in the exam. For candidates belonging to reserved categories, the minimum score should be 35% in aggregate.

The exam shall comprise two papers. The first paper will assess reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidates and the second paper will be subject specific.

Exam fee for general category candidates is Rs 700. The fee is Rs 350 for those belonging to OBC category and Rs 175 for the rest.

HPPSC will examine the documents and certificates of those candidates who qualify the exam.

Candidates who qualify the exam shall be eligible to apply for the post of Assistant Professor (College Cadre) only in the University/ Colleges in Himachal Pradesh State.

