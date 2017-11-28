Himachal Pradesh Subordinate Allied Services Exam 2017: Official Notification Out

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released official notification for Himachal Pradesh Subordinate Allied Services/ Posts Examination-2017. Candidates can submit their application till 18 December 2017 at the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in. The test will be conducted at various centers located at Shimla, Mandi, Sundernagar, Kangra, Dharamshala, Palampur, Solan, Una, Nahan, Bilaspur, Kullu, Hamirpur and Chamba depending upon the number of candidates for a particular station. As of now, 86 vacancies have been notified by the Commission. 'Number of post(s) is/are tentative and may increase or decrease from time to time,' says HPPSC.Excise & Taxation Inspectors: 6 posts in Excise and Taxation DepartmentInspector Grade-I (FCS & CA): 2 posts in Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs DepartmentInspector (Audit) Cooperative Societies: 64 posts in Cooperation DepartmentExtension Officer (Industries): 7 posts in Industries DepartmentElection Kanungo: 7 posts in Election DepartmentCandidates should note that apart from Excise and Taxation Inspector post, recruitment to other posts will be on contract basis.Candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary and main exam. 'Objective type Preliminary Examination of three hours duration, will be conducted consisting of one paper of 200 Questions one mark each of multiple choice answers for short listing the candidates for the Main examination. The number of candidates to be called for (Main) written examination will be 20 times of the total number of posts advertised. The candidates having been declared qualified in the Preliminary Examination will be entitled for admission to the (Main) written examination consisting of three papers.'