HMT Machine Tools Limited To Recruit For Project Associate Post HMT Machine Tools Limited has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Project Associate.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT HMT Machine Tools Limited To Recruit For Project Associate Post New Delhi: HMT Machine Tools Limited has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Project Associate. A total of 18 vacancies are open for recruitment at manufacturing unit at Kalamassery on contract basis for a period of 2 years. Engineering graduates, Diploma holders, Technically Qualified NAC/ITI holders and Graduate with Professional Qualification are eligible for the recruitment. Applicants need to have one year apprentice training in HMT or from any other reputed organization or having one year working experience in any reputed organization in relevant field.



