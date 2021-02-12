Haryana: HPSC Seeks Self-Attested Copies Of Applications For Various Jobs Notified In 2018, 2019

HPSC has asked candidates to submit hard copies of applications of various posts announced in 2018, 2019.

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has asked candidates to submit self-attested hard copies of the application forms which they had submitted for various jobs announced in 2018 and 2019. Along with the hard copy, the Commission has also asked candidates to submit relevant certificates as claimed in the online application form.

The posts for which the HPSC has sought the hard copies of the applications are Manager Electrical in HSIIDC, Senior Manager (P&A) in HSIIDC, Manager Legal (Group-A) in Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, Divisional Soil Conservation Officer or Senior Analyst equivalent (Class-I) in Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department and Economist (Class-I) in Agriculture & Farmers welfare Department.

The documents should be sent via email by February 26, the HPSC has said in the notice.

Meanwhile, registration is open for the Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch) exam till February 15. The Commission has invited applications from candidates to fill 256 posts of civil judge (junior division) in Haryana civil service. Candidates who have a degree in law and are between 21-42 years of age are eligible to apply. Upper age limit is relaxable as per government rules and details regarding this is given in the job notification.

