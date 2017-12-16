Apprentice Recruitment At Garden Reach Shipbuilders And Engineers Ltd

Trade Apprentice (Ex-ITI): Candidates should have passed All India Trade Test (AITT) for Craftsmen Training Scheme and possess a National Trade Certificate (NTC) issued by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT), Govt. of India in the concerned feeder trade.

Trade Apprentice (Fresher): Candidates should have passed Class 10th standard / Madhyamik or equivalent examination from recognized Central / State Board.

Graduate Apprentice: Candidates should have a Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by a Statutory University or by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of parliament in the concerned subject fields.

Technician Apprentice: Candidates should have a Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government / by University in the concerned subject fields.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE) has invited online application from eligible candidates for engagement of 261 trade apprentices, graduate apprentices and technician apprentices for the year 2018-2019. The duration of the training will be 12 months (for trade apprentice freshers the duration of training will be as per the Apprentice Act). For pipe fitter trade the duration of the training is 24 months. 'Reservation will be applied as per the provisions of the Apprentices Act 1961 and Apprenticeship Rules 1992 as amended from time to time.' Details of the recruitment can be found at the official website of GRSE at grse.nic.in.The last date to submit application is 27 December 2017.