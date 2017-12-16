Apprentice Recruitment At Garden Reach Shipbuilders And Engineers Ltd

Eligibility Criteria
- Trade Apprentice (Ex-ITI): Candidates should have passed All India Trade Test (AITT) for Craftsmen Training Scheme and possess a National Trade Certificate (NTC) issued by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT), Govt. of India in the concerned feeder trade.
- Trade Apprentice (Fresher): Candidates should have passed Class 10th standard / Madhyamik or equivalent examination from recognized Central / State Board.
- Graduate Apprentice: Candidates should have a Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by a Statutory University or by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of parliament in the concerned subject fields.
- Technician Apprentice: Candidates should have a Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government / by University in the concerned subject fields.
The last date to submit application is 27 December 2017.