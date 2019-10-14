Gujarat Civil Services Prelims Exam Result In December

The final result of the Gujarat civil services exam is likely to be declared in July-August 2020.

Gujarat Civil Services prelims exam was held on October 13. The result can be expected in December. Candidates who qualify the prelims will be eligible to appear for the main exam, which would comprise a written test and interview round. The final merit list would be based on the marks obtained in the main written test and the personal interview.

The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the answer sheet of the exam today. Candidates who took the exam can download the answer sheet or the OMR response sheet from the official website.

Download the OMR Sheet

The main exam would have questions related to Gujarati language, English language, essay and three papers of general studies. The main exam would carry a total of 900 marks.

The interview would carry a total of 100 marks. The Commission would be conduct the interview in July 2020. The final result of the Gujarat civil services exam is likely to be declared in July-August 2020.

The Commission will fill 97 posts in Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2 through this exam.

