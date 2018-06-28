BECIL, Noida To Recruit For Social Media Executive, Graphic Designer Posts

Government Job; BECIL Recruitment 2018; Social Media Executive, Graphic Designer Posts

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) Noida has invited application for recruitment to Social Media Executive and Graphic Designer posts. A total of 6 posts are open for recruitment out of which 5 are for Social Media Executive posts. Interested candidates shall have to go through the eligibility criteria first and send their application form along with self-attested photocopies of educational/ experience certificates, two passport size photograph, PAN Card, Aadhaar Card. The application form should be sent along with non-refundable registration fee of Rs.300 by debit card, cash or demand draft drawn in favor of BROADCAST ENGINEERING CONSULTANTS INDIA LIMITED payable at New Delhi. Applications should be sent to the BECIL's Corporate Office.

For Social Media Executive post, vacancies are available for English, Urdu and Hindi languages. Candidates with Bachelor's Degree (any Field) and having good communication skills (in English/Hindi/Urdu are eligible to apply. Applicants must be versatile in using Internet, MS Word, Excel, Graphics and be conversant with working on social media platforms such and Facebook, Twitter, Youtube.

For Graphic Designer post, minimum of two years experience in visual design and/or front end development for social media and/or World Wide Web is required to apply. Apart from social media platforms, the applicants must be proficient in using Adobe Creative Cloud (Photoshop in design, Illustrator etc.

The maximum age limit for applicants is 45 years.

