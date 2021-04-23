India Post Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment: Registration For Kerala Circle Closes Tomorrow

Kerala postal circle GDS recruitment registration closes tomorrow.

India Post will close the registration window for recruitment of gramin dak sevak (GDS) in Kerala postal circle. The application forms are available online on the official website, appost.in/gdsonline/. Candidates can fill and submit the forms by April 24.

A total of 1,421 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment.

Gramin Dak Sevak is a part-time job.

"The Gramin Dak Sevaks work for a minimum of four hours and maximum five hours in a day. This work is part time in nature, as it is imperative for every GDS to have alternate means of livelihood and this is the first and most significant condition for their engagement," the India Post has said.

Class 10 pass candidates, who have studied the local language of the postal circle they are applying to, and are between 18-40 years of age are eligible to apply for the job. "Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of Gramin Dak Sevaks," the India Post has said in the job notification.

