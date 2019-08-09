ESIC UDC, Steno Results Released. Check Here

ESIC UDC result and ESIC steno result are available at esic.nic.in.

ESIC result 2019: The ESIC UDC and Steno phase - I examination results have been announced. The ESIC results can be accessed from the official website of Employees State Insurance Corporation or ESIC. The recruitment examination for the posts of UDC and Steno 2019 was held July 14, 2019. According to an official statement released along with the ESIC UDC and Steno results, for the post of UDC, a total of 19,693 candidates have been shortlisted for phase-II main examination on the basis of their performance in ESIC Prelims results. The phase-II main examination for the post of UDC is scheduled to be held on September 1, 2019 (Sunday). Both ESIC UDC result and ESIC steno result are available at esic.nic.in.

For the post of ESIC Steno, total 852 candidates have been shortlisted for phase-II exams - Computer Skill Test & Stenography Test on the basis of their performance in phase - I Exam.

The date of conduct of phase-II exams for the post of Steno will be notified in due course, said the ESIC UDC result notification.

ESIC result 2019: Direct links for ESIC UDC result and ESIC steno result

The list of candidates shortlisted for phase II examination (Region wise in Roll No. Order) for the post of UDC and Steno along with marks list of all the candidates for the post of UDC (Region wise in Roll No. Order) is uploaded separately on the ESIC website, esic.nic.in.

List of Candidates shortlisted for Phase II Examination for the post of UDC

List of Candidates shortlisted for Phase II Examination for the post of Steno

Marks List of all the candidates for the post of UDC

"The candidature of all the candidates shortlisted for Phase II Examination for the post of UDC & Steno. is purely provisional. If at any stage it is found that the candidate is not fulfilling the eligibility criteria for the post or has appeared in the Phase I Examination in violation of the instructions, his/her candidature shall be summarily rejected," the ESIC result notification said.

