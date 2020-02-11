EPFO Phase II Result For Social Security Assistant Post Released

EPFO has released phase II result for Social Security Assistant recruitment

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released the result for phase II of recruitment process for the post of Social Security Assistants. The names of candidates shortlisted for the phase III of selection process is available on the official EPFO website.

EPFO, in 2019, had announced 2189 vacancies for Social Security Assistant. The selection process consisted of three phases. The third phase of the selection process will be Skill Test or Computer Data Entry Test. The list of candidates who have qualified for the Data Entry Test is available region-wise. The exam date and call letters for the phase III exam will be released on the EPFO website soon.

EPFO Social Security Assistant​ Phase II Result: How to check?

Step one: Go to official EPFO website: https://epfindia.gov.in/

Step two: Scroll over to 'Miscellaneous' section and click on 'Recruitment' link.

Step three: Click on the result link provided against your region.

Step four: Download the result pdf and check your qualification status.

EPFO Phase II Result: Check Here

The minimum requirement for Computer Data Entry Test is 5000 key depressions per hour. The skill test will only be qualifying in nature.

Click here for more Jobs News