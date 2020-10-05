DRDO Opens Link For Certificate Submission For Scientist 'B' Recruitment

DRDO recruitment 2020: Notification for Scientist post will be released in 2021.

For its Scientist recruitment drive which it had notified in June the DRDO has asked candidates to upload the certificate, marksheets and caste or category certificates by October 12. Through this recruitment the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will select candidates to fill 167 vacancies. Candidates will be shortlisted for the interview either on the basis of GATE scores, or a descriptive exam, or NET scores.

In another notification, the DRDO has said that it will notify the details of the next Scientist 'B' recruitment in 2021. Selection will be through GATE 2021 score. "Recruitment for vacancies in the subject/disciplines for which GATE is conducted will be based on valid GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) score and/or written test/interview. Only those candidates who possess valid GATE score on the crucial date of eligibility will be considered for shortlisting for written test/interview," DRDO has notified.

For selection of Scientists in Psychology discipline, UGC NET score card will be considered. "Recruitment for vacancies in the discipline of Psychology will be based on the score in UGC NET (National Eligibility Test) in Psychology and interview. Only those candidates who have qualified the UGC NET examination and possess a NET score on the crucial date of eligibility will be considered for shortlisting for interview," the notification released by DRDO reads.

DRDO notifies about its recruitment on the website drdo.gov.in. Alternatively, candidates can register their name, email ID and phone number on DRDO website and receive job alerts.

