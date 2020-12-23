DRDO Scientist B Recruitment: Application Screening In Progress, Know Selection Process

DRDO Scientist B Recruitment 2020: Shortlisting status to be released in due course.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is currently screening the application forms it has received for the Scientist 'B' recruitment. The shortlisting status of the candidates will be released in due course. Candidates who are shortlisted based on the information provided in the application form will be intimated about the exam dates and will be issued admit cards for the same.

This recruitment was notified in May, 2020. A total of 167 vacancies will be filled through this exam.

Candidates will be shortlisted for the interview either on the basis of GATE scores, or a descriptive exam, or NET scores. "The shortlisted candidates on the basis of the GATE scores and/or Descriptive Examination or percentage of marks in NET will be required to appear in the Personal Interview to be held at Delhi or any other place as decided by RAC/ DRDO," the DRDO has said.

For selection of Scientist 'B' in Electronics and Communications engineering, Mechanical engineering and Computer Science engineering there will be a descriptive test. The exam will consist of two papers of 300 marks each and will be conducted in two separate sessions of three hours' duration each.

For Scientist B in Psychology candidates will be selected on the basis of NET score and interview.

For other disciplines, candidates will be selected on the basis of GATE score and interview.

In another notification, the DRDO has said that it will notify the details of the next Scientist 'B' recruitment in 2021. Selection will be through GATE 2021 score. "Recruitment for vacancies in the subject/disciplines for which GATE is conducted will be based on valid GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) score and/or written test/interview. Only those candidates who possess valid GATE score on the crucial date of eligibility will be considered for shortlisting for written test/interview," DRDO has notified. However, for selection of Scientists in Psychology discipline, UGC NET score card will be considered.